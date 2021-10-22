Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 57,174 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,928.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

