Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 415 ($5.42). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 477.20 ($6.23).

NETW opened at GBX 353.10 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 194.10 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 117.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 380.07.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

