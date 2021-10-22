NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTST. Truist upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.86 million and a PE ratio of -2,473.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 514,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.