Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $620.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $653.16 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $654.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

