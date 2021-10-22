Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $690.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $690.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

NFLX opened at $653.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $654.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

