Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $675.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $653.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average of $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $654.01. The firm has a market cap of $289.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

