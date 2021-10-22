Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $670.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $10.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $653.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.35. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $654.01. The company has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

