NestEGG Coin Achieves Market Cap of $196,631.27 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $196,631.27 and approximately $2,056.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00026890 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001051 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

