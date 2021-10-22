Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $566.56 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $566.56 million and $36.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,840.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.18 or 0.06558173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00317691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.98 or 0.01005688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00090230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00434500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00273888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00260534 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,142,166,875 coins and its circulating supply is 28,290,269,980 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

