Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nelnet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NNI opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

