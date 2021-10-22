Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 464,414 shares.The stock last traded at $13.36 and had previously closed at $13.90.

NTCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $26,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natura &Co by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,559 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,791,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 276,902 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.