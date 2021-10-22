Natixis Takes $238,000 Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $646,000. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

