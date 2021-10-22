Natixis Takes $210,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Natixis bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

PAGS stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

