Natixis Purchases 25 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Natixis increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NVR were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,900.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,868.01 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,031.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,962.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

