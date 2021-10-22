Natixis Purchases 11,400 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Natixis raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

