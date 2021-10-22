Natixis Makes New Investment in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADMP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

