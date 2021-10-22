Natixis Lowers Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Natixis lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLRN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $173.75 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

