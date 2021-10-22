Natixis Invests $297,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $107,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 173,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $95.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

