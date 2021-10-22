Natixis Has $116,000 Stock Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 47.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares during the period. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -3.17. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.