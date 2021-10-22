Natixis Boosts Stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CODX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $245.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -3.17.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.