National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NGG traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $62.56. 175,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,588. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

