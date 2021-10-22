National Bankshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

National Bankshares restated their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$741.37 million and a PE ratio of -55.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

