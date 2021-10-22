National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,073. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of National Bankshares worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.