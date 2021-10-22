Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.07

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and traded as high as $37.07. Naspers shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 187,614 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPSNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Naspers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.