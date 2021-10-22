Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.04.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $198.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.86. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $209.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.