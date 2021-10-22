Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) Insider Purchases A$128,000.00 in Stock

Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) insider John Percival purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).
The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Musgrave Minerals
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Musgrave Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Musgrave Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.