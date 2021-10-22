Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) Insider Purchases A$128,000.00 in Stock

Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) insider John Percival purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Musgrave Minerals alerts:

About Musgrave Minerals

Musgrave Minerals Limited operates as a gold and base metal exploration and development company in Australia. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel. It focuses on the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Musgrave Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Musgrave Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.