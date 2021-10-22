M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegion by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,461 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Allegion by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

