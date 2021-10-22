M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $363.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

