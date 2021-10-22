M&T Bank Corp Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.85 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

