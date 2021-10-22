M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.64 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

