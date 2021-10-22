Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 200 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Kadant were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $216.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.