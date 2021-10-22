Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $20.13 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.30% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after buying an additional 111,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 54,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

