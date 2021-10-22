Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $378.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

