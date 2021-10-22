Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

