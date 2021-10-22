Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 30,852 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

