Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $193,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.75 and a 1-year high of $290.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $2,226,533.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,023,022.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

