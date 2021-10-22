Morgan Stanley Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $420.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $371.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.29. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $105,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

