Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

AEE stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

