More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0606 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $121,198.42 and approximately $321.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00209783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00104109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011030 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.