Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.83 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $799.20 million and $57.83 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $391.61 or 0.00636739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00105771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.41 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.17 or 0.06491016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022083 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,131,407 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,791 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

