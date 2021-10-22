Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MONRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$69.00 during trading on Friday. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. Moncler has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.