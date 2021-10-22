Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MONRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$69.00 during trading on Friday. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. Moncler has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

