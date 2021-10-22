Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

MNTV opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $34,829.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,841. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $4,638,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $2,662,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

