MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of PNC opened at $212.73 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $213.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average is $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.