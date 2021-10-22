MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

