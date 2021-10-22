MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,820,000 after buying an additional 333,511 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

