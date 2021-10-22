MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 56,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 103,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. MJ had a return on equity of 137.87% and a net margin of 525.43%.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

