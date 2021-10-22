Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCO opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

