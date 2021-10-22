Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 19,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

