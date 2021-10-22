Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerals Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

