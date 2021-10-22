Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 912,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Miller Industries worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth $757,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Miller Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

MLR opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

